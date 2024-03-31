Buford WR Jordan Allen visiting Georgia football

Class of 2025 wide receiver recruit Jordan Allen. Allen plays high school football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the top high school programs in Georgia, so Allen competes against top notch competition.

In addition to football, Jordan Allen also runs track at a high level. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound wide receiver has run a 10.9 second time in the 100-meter event.

The speedster ranks as a three-star recruit. Allen is considered the No. 689 recruit in the country, the No. 116 wide receiver and the No. 70 player in Georgia.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have five total commitments in the class of 2025. One of Georgia’s 2025 commitments, five-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte, is a high school teammates with Jordan Allen. Georgia offered Allen back in June 2023.

The elite 2025 receiver is a good student. Allen has recently visited NC State. He also has visits scheduled with Indiana and Tennessee.

The Buford star announced his plans to visit Georgia football via social media:

Georgia currently has the nation’s No. 15 recruiting class.

