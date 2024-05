Buford High School centerfielder Trey Ewing is Rock Hill Herald’s athlete of the week

Buford’s Trey Ewing is Rock Hill Herald’s athlete of the week.

Ewing, a senior, leads Buford in batting average and on-base percentage.

The Yellow Jackets’ senior hit .375 for the week with a home run, two RBIs and two walks to lead Buford to a 6-2 win at Cheraw on April 23, and a 4-3 victory over Cheraw on April 26.

Buford (22-2) also lost at Lugoff-Elgin, 13-3, on April 27.

Ewing is batting .448 with two home runs, 20 RBIs and 13 walks for Buford this season.