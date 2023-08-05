Buford five-star spurns Georgia football. Find out who the 5-star safety selected

KJ Bolden’s Saturday night announcement of his college commitment left fan bases anxious to find out what school the nation’s top-ranked safety would pick.

Many thought it would be Georgia football or Auburn, but neither secured the pledge.

Bolden committed to Florida State instead.

Auburn and new coach Hugh Freeze made a strong run at Bolden when he was on campus last weekend, but Bolden said he plans to become a Seminole.

His new Buford teammate, five-star quarterback and Georgia commitment Dylan Raiola, was in attendance,

Bolden also considered Ohio State and Alabama.

Georgia’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class is still loaded with 26 prospects, including three five-stars of its own and nine top 100 ranked players in the 247Sports Composite.

The class includes four-star safety Peyton Woodyard from California.

A lot can change in the months before signing day in December, but for now at least Bolden is in the Seminole camp.

