Buford DB Jake Pope is ready to make commitment

Buford High School safety Jake Pope, who is ranked as a four-star recruit, has reportedly decided on where he will play college football. Pope plans to announce his commitment on Aug. 17.

Jake Pope is announcing his decision ahead of Buford’s opening game against North Cobb. Pope is considering committing to Georgia, Alabama, UNC, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

Jake Pope is a member of the class of 2022 and has received numerous scholarship offers.

Pope plays wide receiver and safety. He’s ranked as the No. 26 safety in the class of 2022, but has received more recruiting interest than what this ranking would indicate.

The four-star is 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 190 pounds. He plays against strong competition at the high school level and won a 6A state championship in 2020 with Buford. Jake Pope was named all-region for his efforts in 2020.

Jake Pope is a versatile athlete and a good route runner. He is an impressive tackler in the open field and made critical plays to help Buford win a state championship.

Where will Jake Pope continue his football career?

Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia could use a talented safety like Jake Pope. Georgia could lose both of its starting safeties (Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith) next offseason.

Pope announced his commitment time via Twitter:

Thank you to every team who has recruited me. It’s time to make my college decision and you can watch it live Monday at 6:45pm on @High5Sports . Please no interviews before this announcement. 🖤@buford_football @CoachApp35 @Coach_Davis22 @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 — Jake Pope (@JakePope24) August 12, 2021

