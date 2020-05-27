Buffs4Life's Sean Tufts on using community to aid in mental well-being

Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson talk with former Colorado football star Sean Tufts -- currently the president of Buffs4Life, a nonprofit organization that provides support for student-athlete alumni of CU Boulder. Tufts shares how breaking down walls as an organization can help the mental well-being of former Colorado student-athletes. Listen to the full interview by downloading "Pac-12 Perspective" wherever you get your podcasts.