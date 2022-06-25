New Buffs WR coach Phil McGeoghan promoted to assistant head coach

The Colorado Buffaloes football staff looks much different than it did a few months ago.

Not only did they bring in Mike Sanford as the team’s new offensive coordinator, but they made a splashy NFL-type hire by naming Phil McGeoghan as the team’s wide receivers coach, among other moves.

The hire has paid off already with the Buffs gaining a few talented prospects for the class of 2023.

Well, McGeoghan just got added another title. On Friday, Karl Dorrell promoted McGeoghan to become his assistant head coach, a huge honor for the veteran coach who is set to go through his first season in Boulder.

In a press release, McGeoghan expressed his gratitude to the Buffs and the staff after receiving the new title:

“I am so grateful to Coach Dorrell and the entire CU family for this opportunity. Having the ability to be a direct extension of the core values, leadership and vision of this prestigious university is a true blessing. And the privilege of developing, cultivating and sustaining meaningful relationships with all the players on this roster is the most inspiring part of this journey.”

McGeoghan has spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. He has also made college stops in Maine, South Florida and East Carolina, so McGeoghan is a well-traveled man for the college ranks.

Having a big-ticket name like McGeoghan in the recruiting room is a huge bonus for the Buffs and let’s see if it helps them on the field as well.

