Buffs watch Mekhi Blackmon enter transfer portal

The unreal turn of events keeps unfolding in Boulder. After Christian Gonzalez stung the Buffs by joining the Oregon Ducks, another big name has entered the transfer portal.

Late Saturday evening, talented cornerback Mekhi Blackmon announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, penning a lengthy message on his Twitter page.

Blackmon just finished up his fourth season with the Buffs, posting 41 tackles and an interception in 2021 while earning honorable mention for the Pac-12.

So, in just a few days, the Buffs lost both of their starting cornerbacks to the transfer portal. Is it possible that Blackmon also heads to Oregon to reunite with former Buffs assistant Demetrice Martin?

Just one after another for the Buffs. The list of players who have left via the transfer portal just continues to grow, and Brenden Rice was another popular name that made his way out of Colorado.

Karl Dorrell’s comments about the transfer portal show just how hard the Buffs have been hit by it over the past month and a half, and there is a strong chance that more entries are coming.

Who is next?

Hopefully nobody.

It will be interesting to see where Blackmon goes, but the talented corner should have a vast market as he tries to finish up his college career on a high note.

Stay tuned for more transfer portal news, as it seems like every day another player enters.