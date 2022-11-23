Some Buffs want Colorado to keep coaching staff intact

One voice that seems to be overlooked during a head coaching search is that of the players — at least from an outside perspective. While student-athletes only have a few years of eligibility, they are the ones most impacted by the decision made.

At the University of Colorado, athletic director Rick George and his search committee are currently looking for the Buffs’ next head football coach, somebody who will likely bring in fresh assistants.

But if you ask a handful of CU players, they’d like to see current members of the staff retained in hopes of having more time to learn their concepts. Freshman linebacker Devin Grant shared this sentiment on Twitter and he was retweeted by Simeon Harris, Casey Roddick, Ben Finneseth, Tommy Brown and Trent Carrizosa. Jeremy Mack, Trey Ortega and Charlie Offerdahl also liked the tweet.

We need to keep Sanford and all of our coaches ! We been through hell and back and we need a year with these concepts to master it ! @Coach_Sanford2 @CoachGChatman — devin grant (@Devingrantt) November 20, 2022

It’s unlikely that Grant’s wish will come true, but interim head coach Mike Sanford and his coordinators Clay Patterson and Gerald Chatman have performed mostly well in the aftermath of Karl Dorrell leaving.

