Buffs in the top-5 for 2023 CB Vernon Glover Jr.

As we’ve seen frequently in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Buffaloes have squared up well with the best programs in college football. Colorado’s class currently ranks 16th in the nation according to 247Sports and it has the potential to get even better.

Back in September, the Buffs extended an offer to 2023 three-star cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. from Dickinson, Texas. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect announced his top-5 on Saturday, and CU was included, along with Florida State, Houston, Texas A&M and TCU. Even if the Buffs don’t land Glover Jr., it’s encouraging to see them in the mix for another big recruit.

Glover Jr. has unofficially visited both Florida State and Texas A&M, so it could be an uphill battle for Karl Dorrell to land his second DB commit of 2023.

ALL GLORY TO GOD!!!! Where we headed👀 pic.twitter.com/2csSOOqEEQ — Vernon Glover Jr (@vjglover2023) June 4, 2022

