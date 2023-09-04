Buffs receivers make history in Sean Lewis’ Colorado debut

The Colorado Buffaloes, led by new head coach Deion Sanders, marched right into TCU and upset the No. 17 Horned Frogs on the road in stunning fashion.

Where do we begin? Freshman running back Dylan Edwards had four touchdowns, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders broke the Buffs’ single-game passing record in the first game under new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.

Travis Hunter was electric, and the new-look Buffs team was better than advertised, at least through one game.

But, of all the noteworthy stats to take away from this, perhaps the best one is that Colorado had four players with 100-plus receiving yards. That was just the fifth time since the turn of the century that this occurrence has happened, and the first since both USC and Troy did it in 2019, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Teams w/ 4 players w/ 100+ yards receiving in same game since 2000:

Colorado today vs TCU

USC 2019 vs UCLA

Troy 2019 vs Southern Miss

Oklahoma St 2017 vs Pitt

— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 2, 2023

The four Buffs who made it happen?

Dylan Edwards: 3/135/3 (receptions/receiving yards/receiving touchdowns)

Travis Hunter: 11/119/0

Xavier Weaver: 6/118/0

Jimmy Horn Jr.: 11/117/1

The Buffs’ new weapons flourished under Lewis and Shedeur Sanders.

It was the first game for Coach Prime and this team, but expectations are now soaring through the roof.

