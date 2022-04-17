Buffs receive commitment from four-star recruit CJ Turner

It has been a busy recruiting week for Karl Dorrell and his staff, as the Colorado Buffaloes have added five players to their 2023 recruiting class since April 11. Colorado’s biggest addition of the offseason so far came on Friday when the Buffs received a verbal commitment from athlete CJ Turner.

Turner is rated a four-star recruit on Rivals and a three-star on 247Sports. Coming in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he is listed as an athlete, but is projected to be a linebacker or possibly a defensive back. He hails from Star City High School in Arkansas, and also has offers from Arkansas State, Jackson State, Kansas, Memphis and Tulane.

As of Sunday, the Buffs’ 2023 recruiting class is now nine players strong, and as it currently stands, CU has the top-ranked class in the Pac-12 and the No. 10 ranked class nationally, according to 247Sports. While that ranking likely won’t last, the coaching staff certainly deserves some credit for the work they’ve put in so far.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story continues

List