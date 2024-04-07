Buffs reach tournament finals

Apr. 6—SANTA ROSA — Melrose scored five runs in the third inning to take control on Friday night and the Buffaloes advanced to the finals of a tournament hosted by Santa Rosa H.S. with a 12-5 victory over Tularosa.

Melrose (4-1) was slated to play Lions in Saturday night's championship game. Santa Rosa (8-1) edged Gateway Christian 7-6 in Friday's second semifinal tilt.

The third-inning rally opened a 7-1 lead for the Buffs. Junior Josiah Roybal pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts and three walks, before junior Cy Draper got the final two outs.

Draper and seniors Michael Cardonita and Brandon Gray all went 2-for-4 for Melrose. Cardonita had a double, an RBI and scored twice while Draper and Brandon each hit a double, scored two runs and drove in one.

Sophomore Jacoby Apachito went 2-for-4 for the Wildcats (4-5).

In Thursday's quarterfinals, the Buffs again used a big third inning, scoring seven runs en route to a 12-2 thumping of McCurdy. The contest ended in five on the 10-run rule.

Cardonita threw a complete game, allowing four hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts. He also finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Sophomore Max Sena was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI, while sophomore Jaxon Odom finished 2-for-3 and scored twice.

McCurdy (4-5) tied the game briefly on junior Carlos Garcia's two-run, first-inning homer. Senior Thomas Bolton doubled in two at-bats and scored on Garcia's round-tripper.

In Tuesday baseball:

Elida 4, Mescalero 1 — The host Tigers earned their first win of the campaign behind stout pitching from junior Hardy Fraze, who went 4 1/3 innings for the win, and senior Seth Jimenez, who worked the final 2 2/3 to notch a save. Each allowed one hit to the Chiefs (3-9), and they combined for 12 strikeouts.

Jimenez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Tigers (1-2), while senior Jeremiah Woodruff was 1-for-3 and knocked in a run.

In Wednesday softball:

Loving 16-18, Dora 0-0 — At Dora, the two-time defending Class 1-2A state champion Lady Falcons (10-1) cruised to a pair of run-rule-shortened wins. The opener went three innings while the nightcap was shortened to four.

Junior Sierra Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a double in Game 1 for Loving, while senior Karyn Montoya finished 2-for-4. Rodriguez went 3-for-4 in the nightcap and senior Brooklyn Rodriguez finished 3-for-3 with a triple.

Meantime, the Lady Coyotes (3-3) managed singles by junior Justice Deason and eighth-grader Brooke Kendrick, both coming in the second game.