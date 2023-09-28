Buffs primed for top ten matchup against Del City

Sep. 28—All eyes will be on Hook Eales Stadium Friday night.

5A-No. 10 McAlester is hosting 5A-No. 2 Del City in a highly-anticipated matchup Friday night at Hook Eales Stadium, with big implications for the District 5A-3 standings.

Coach Forrest Mazey knows it's a big game coming up, but said it's those games that tenacious teams should look forward to playing.

"It's just one of them things, that's what you want to play — you want to play in games like (this)," he said. "You want to see where you're at, you want to see how you prepare and play in a game like that, especially at home."

Last season, the Buffaloes (3-1) earned a dramatic come-from-behind overtime win in the Oklahoma City metro. But this year, it'll be the Eagles (3-0) making the trip to McAlester with a bevy of talent.

Quarterback River Warren — who transferred to the Eagles from Bishop McGuinness — has thrown for 894 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this season. His top target has been Ladanian Fields with 21 catches for 380 yards and five scores, followed by Braylen Walker with 152 yards and two touchdowns, Shayden Green with six catches for 146 yards and two scores, and Rodney Fields with 117 yards.

Rodney Fields — an Oklahoma State commit — also leads the ground game for the eagles, churning up 453 yards and eight touchdowns on 38 carries. D'Marion Turner is the next leading rusher with 97 yards on four carries with two scores.

Defensively, Ricklan Holmes II leads the way with 40 tackles including three tackles for a loss and four sacks, followed by Aaron Carter with 37 tackles including four tackles for a loss, and JaShawn McCalister with 27 tackles including a tackle for loss.

As a team, the Eagles have recorded 203 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and seven interceptions.

On the other side of the ball will be the Buffs, who have put up strong numbers themselves.

Quarterback Caden Lesnau has thrown for 376 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing and receiving an additional 100 yards and two more scores. The top receiving targets have been Carter Lance with nine catches for 148 yards and four touchdowns, Ethan Watkins with 141 yards, and Jaxon Lauerman with 89 yards and a score.

In the ground game, Watkins leads the way with 55 carries for 369 yards and four touchdowns. Jordan Clark follows behind with 123 yards, and Kacin Washington-Mazey with 81 yards and three scores.

Defensively, Will Spears leads the charge with 43 tackles including six tackles for loss, followed by Fyfer Mitchell with 34 tackles and five tackles for loss, Owen Russell with 27 tackles and two tackles for loss, Watkins with 24 tackles, Malachi Wrice with 21 tackles and six tackles for loss, and Dustin Jacobsen with 19 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Jacobsen and Drayton Pouncil have also helped pressure opposing quarterbacks, earning four sacks each.

As a team, the Buffs have recorded 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, multiple sacks, and forced multiple fumbles and interceptions.

It'll be a battle between the two teams, but the Buffs are used to facing adversity and tackling it head on. Plus, they'll have the roaring homecoming crowd cheering them on, creating a rowdy and frenzied environment Friday night — something McAlester relishes to be a part of, especially in big games.

"I like playing at home, and I like playing physical football teams," Mazey said. "And I like challenges. So if the kids will rise to the challenge and the occasion, then we'll be fine.

"But they've got to understand what's at stake," he added. "And who's coming to town, and what they're able to do."