Buffs Player of the Game vs. Utah: Devin Grant

Well, the Colorado Buffaloes football season is officially over after a 28-13 loss to Utah the day after Thanksgiving.

All in all, the Buffs finish with some bright spots as they look ahead to the 2022 campaign. La’Vontae Shenault and Keith Miller III are a few players to transfer already, and there might be more making the decision soon.

Nonetheless, the Buffs shocked everybody on Friday night by jumping out to an early lead against Utah on the road. Unfortunately, the Utes were too much for the Buffs, putting Colorado’s 2021 record at 4-8.

In the season finale, the Buffs player of the game is Devin Grant.

Several young players stood out for Colorado today and one of the most impressive was Devin Grant. The freshman OLB didn't play his first game until 2 weeks ago, but looked pretty good today against Utah. Had 8 tackles and 2 tackles for loss. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 27, 2021

Grant was fantastic and is a player that Karl Dorrell should be excited about long-term.

He was everywhere against a really talented Utah team who just upset the Oregon Ducks a week before.

Sadly, the offense for the Buffs didn’t show up. Brendon Lewis threw just nine complete passes for 84 yards and Alex Fontenot led the ground game with 28 yards on 10 carries.

It wasn’t pretty, and if it weren’t for Nikko Reed’s kickoff return and Cole Becker’s field goals, the Buffs wouldn’t have put up any points.

Grant gets the honors to finish out the 2021 season for the Buffs, and now they will head to the offseason and perhaps add more talent in the transfer portal.