Buffs pick up accomplished FCS running back Ramon Jefferson

The winding yet productive college career of Ramon Jefferson will continue in Boulder as the 2021 FCS All-American running back announced his commitment to Colorado on Monday.

Jefferson, a graduate transfer from Sam Houston State, began his college career at Maine, where he redshirted in 2017 and then rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2018. After some off-the-field issues, he transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas and had another strong 2019 season. He then signed with Sam Houston State and helped the Bearkats win the FCS Championship during the spring of 2021 — the FCS postponed its 2020 season due to COVID-19. This past fall season, Jefferson rushed for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns and was named an AP FCS third-team All-American.

In total, the 5-foot-9, 215-pound tailback has rushed for 3,938 yards and 41 touchdowns during his college career. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14 following two seasons at Sam Houston State.

This is a much-needed addition for the Buffaloes, who are quickly rebuilding an offense that has been wrecked by the transfer portal. Following the departure of CU’s leading rusher Jarek Broussard, Jefferson will join a backfield that includes running backs Alex Fontenot, Deion Smith, Jayle Stacks and incoming freshman Victor Venn.

