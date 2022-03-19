Buffs in the NFL: Isaiah Oliver back with the Atlanta Falcons

The first former Colorado Buffaloes player to ink a new deal was Ahkello Witherspoon, who returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year contract.

Then, on Friday, Isaiah Oliver signed a deal to return to the Atlanta Falcons, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Oliver was playing well for the Falcons in 2021 before suffering a brutal knee injury, one that would up sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

In a contract year, the timing of Oliver’s injury was devastating, but the Falcons decided to bring him back on a one-year deal following an impressive performance.

That’s good news.

The #Falcons are bringing back CB Isaiah Oliver on a one-year deal, sources say. Former second-round pick went down with a knee injury in October. Back in Atlanta for 2022. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2022

After playing in every game the past two seasons, Oliver played in just four but was still productive, and his forced fumble against the New York Giants was impressive as can be.

The Falcons cap situation isn’t ideal, although they brought in veteran CB Casey Hayward Jr., so Oliver can learn from the former Pro Bowler.

On the other hand, the Falcons are waiting patiently to see if Deshaun Watson chooses them as his preferred destination (it’s either the Falcons or the New Orleans Saints as of Friday).

Nonetheless, the reunion for Oliver is a nice one for both parties, and the former Buffs CB can recover from injury and try to play well to earn an even bigger contract in 2023 free agency.

