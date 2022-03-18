Buffs in the NFL: Ahkello Witherspoon inks two-year deal with Steelers

NFL free agency has been an absolute whirlwind. The big names have moved on, and money has been thrown around at a record rate.

There are a few former Colorado Buffaloes players hitting free agency, with Phillip Lindsay as the biggest name. He hasn’t signed yet, but he should find a new home within a couple of weeks, at the latest.

However, former Buff Ahkello Witherspoon signed a new two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Witherspoon was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers last season and fit in rather nicely on the defense in Pittsburgh, so bringing him back was also something both sides were hoping for.

Witherspoon played just nine games for the Steelers in 2021 but tallied three interceptions and nine pass deflections. It took some time, and Witherspoon was inactive for most of the first half of the year before getting a ton of playing time down the stretch.

The Steelers have added a few other pieces to their defense, including Myles Jack, who was released from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tyrann Mathieu remains an option, and the Steelers are trying to patch up their roster following the departure of franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

After trading a fifth-round pick for Witherspoon prior to the 2021 campaign, they waste no time bringing him back.

