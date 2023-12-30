Buffs in the NBA: Chauncey Billups gives Jabari Walker game ball following career-high game

Former Colorado men’s basketball star Jabari Walker is currently in his second season in the NBA, and he has earned more and more minutes this year for a young Portland Trail Blazers team.

On Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs, Walker shined bright with the best scoring game of his young career. Walker scored a career-high 25 points to go with nine rebounds in just under 30 minutes off the bench. The Blazers also got the 134-128 victory.

After the game, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, another all-time great Buff, gave the game ball to Walker in a special moment.

Former #CUBuffs star Jabari Walker gets the game ball from his coach and fellow program legend Chauncey Billups after scoring a career-high 25 points off the bench in the Trail Blazers’ win over the Spurs tonight. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hKv9aW2GaF — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) December 30, 2023

On the year, Walker is averaging 8.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and has seen his minutes increase recently. Three days before scoring 25, he finished with 17 on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire