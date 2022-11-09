Buffs lose emerging WR Jordyn Tyson ahead of USC showdown

The Colorado Buffaloes head to Los Angeles to face the USC Trojans, and things just got a bit better for Alex Grinch’s defense.

Emerging Buffs wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is now out for the season after he suffered a leg injury against Oregon (h/t Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire).

“Colorado football interim head coach Mike Sanford revealed on Sunday that true freshman wide receiver Jordyn Tyson suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury in the Buffs’ loss to Oregon over the weekend,” Carlough wrote.

“Tyson was one of CU’s few bright spots on offense this season and was recently named both the Pac-12 freshman of the week and special teams player of the week for his two touchdowns and 246 all-purpose yards against Arizona State.”

Tyson was a terrific positive for a rather disappointing offense, and now the Buffs will have to turn elsewhere to try to find some offense against USC. On the other hand, the Trojans just got gashed by Cal and Jack Plummer, so there is hope in Boulder that they can score some points.

Tyson also had 137 yards receiving and a score against Oregon, so this is a massive blow to the one-win Buffs who have been searching far and wide for offensive firepower.

