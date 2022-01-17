Buffs land former Baylor wide receiver R.J. Sneed II from transfer portal

The last few weeks have felt like an endless stream of bad news for Colorado football fans, culminating with star running back Jarek Broussard’s announcement that he had decided to enter the transfer portal. Sunday wasn’t all bad news, however, as the Buffs received commitments from three-star offensive lineman Van Wells and in a big get for the Buffs, transfer wide receiver R.J. Sneed II from Baylor.

Sneed totaled 46 receptions for 573 yards last season and helped the No. 5 Bears to a 12-2 record, including a recent Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss. In 2020, he led the Bears with 497 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Sneed will now be using his final season of eligibility at Colorado in 2022.

A class of 2017 Baylor commit out of Cypress, Texas, Sneed was a three-star prospect and the No. 65 wide receiver in his class, according to 247Sports.

Sneed should bring both top-tier talent and veteran experience to a Buffs’ WR corps that recently lost some big pieces to the transfer portal in the form of Brenden Rice, La’Vontae Shenault and Keith Miller III.

