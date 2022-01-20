Buffs land Alabama transfer offensive lineman Tommy Brown

Maybe the transfer portal isn’t all bad.

New offensive line coach Kyle DeVan and the Buffs gained a good one on Thursday in Alabama Crimson Tide transfer offensive lineman Tommy Brown.

Anytime the Buffs snag a former Alabama player, it turns heads around Boulder and Brown should be no different. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound graduate transfer played both guard and tackle during his four seasons at Alabama and is a former four-star recruit from 2018. Brown played 10 games for the Crimson Tide last season and started one against New Mexico at right guard. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

One day after the Buffs lost Chance Lytle to the transfer portal, Brown’s arrival is more than welcome.

Brown is now the fourth transfer Colorado has added to its roster this offseason. QB Maddox Kopp (Houston), wide receiver R.J. Sneed II (Baylor) and defensive end Chance Main (Incarnate Word) are the other three.

DeVan’s O-line also recently gained a 2022 commit with three-star center Van Wells.

