Buffs hosting four-star LB Mantrez Walker for showdown with USC

The Colorado Buffaloes lost their first game of the Deion Sanders era to the Oregon Ducks. Still, there is a ton of excitement in Boulder, especially with the USC Trojans coming to town this weekend.

The college football world will have its eyes on Folsom Field once again with Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams set to square off. On top of that, the Buffs are going to have class of 2025 four-star (Rivals) linebacker Mantrez Walker in for a visit.

Walker plays at Buford High School in Georgia, which has produced multiple current and former Buffs. He has received interest from Michigan, South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ohio State and others.

The atmosphere at Folsom Field should be electric once again and Walker is set to take it all in.

