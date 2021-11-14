Buffs hoops preview vs. Maine

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is 2-0 to start the season. The Buffs snuck by Montana State in a shocking overtime game that should not have needed to go that long.

Then on Saturday, Colorado topped New Mexico in an 11-point victory and a much more relaxed win.

Next up for the Buffs is a Monday evening matchup against Maine. The Black Bears travel to Boulder and bring in a 1-1 record.

Maine lost on opening night to Virginia Tech by 35 points but responded by winning a buy game against Maine-Farmington.

One player to keep an eye on from Maine is junior forward Stephane Ingo. The opener against the Hokies didn’t go well for Ingo, although nobody on Maine performed too well. Ingo finished with just four points and six boards on a disappointing 2-for-12 clip.

Against Maine-Farmington, Ingo posted 12 points with 11 rebounds and Mr. Double-Double was back.

MAINE WINS!! Mr. Double-Double Steph Ingo finished with 13 points and 11 boards while Fofo adds 11 points in the win!#BlackBearNation | #AEHoops pic.twitter.com/3QkYJoIKtf — Maine Men’s Basketball (@MaineMBB) November 13, 2021

LeChaun DuHart is another player the Black Bears are hopeful for, although he has endured a rough start to the year. The junior guard shot 3-for-12 against Virginia Tech and then 2-for-10 against Maine-Farmington, so the Black Bears hope he can get going soon.

The Buffs, on the other hand, fared much better against the Lobos in Tad Boyle’s 500th career game as a collegiate coach.

𝗡𝗼. 𝟱𝟬𝟬 👏 Today's game marks 500 games for @CoachTadBoyle as a collegiate head coach pic.twitter.com/Sqq9nVFa9L — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) November 13, 2021

Hopefully, Boyle can continue coaching for another 500 games, which would be quite the accomplishment.

The Buffs challenge Maine on Monday at 6 p.m. at the CU Events Center with a favorable opportunity to be 3-0.