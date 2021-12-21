Buffs grab former Houston QB Maddox Kopp out of transfer portal

In a matter of days, Colorado has officially added three quarterbacks to its roster. Two 2022 recruits, Owen McCown and multi-positional athlete Oakie Salave’a, signed last week and on Monday, Colorado got a commitment from former Houston quarterback Maddox Kopp.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound QB entered the transfer portal on Nov. 14 following a freshman season in which he redshirted and did not see the field. A three-star prospect out of St. Thomas High School in Houston, he was previously recruited by Colorado but ultimately signed with Houston’s 2021 class. Kopp had also received interest from Mississippi, Tulane and Wyoming.

During his prep career at St. Thomas, Kopp threw for 6,334 yards with 59 touchdowns.

Colorado’s starting QB in 2021, Brendon Lewis, now has some considerable competition. Along with McCown, Salave’a and now Kopp, the Buffs also have Drew Carter and JT Shrout, who had been fighting for the starting role this preseason before suffering a season-ending injury.

