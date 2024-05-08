Buffs golf places fourth at state tournament

May 8—The Buffs made their mark on the state's highest stage.

McAlester golf competed at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Boys Golf State Tournament this week in Blanchard, where the Buffs earned a fourth-place finish.

The team consisting of Seth Gilliam, Shawn Perkins, Zane Owens, Kaiden Duke, and Jackson Miller combined for a two-day, 54-hole score of 960. Cascia Hall were named state champions with a score of 874, Heritage Hall earned second with a score of 904, Carl Albert came in third with 931, Duncan took fifth at 975, and Collinsville followed behind in sixth with 976.

Gilliam finished 11th individually with a score of 231, Miller finished with a 237, Perkins with a 241, Owens with a 251, and Duke with a 260.

McAlester advanced to the state tournament following a runner-up finish at the Pryor regional. The Buffs last advanced to the state tournament as a team in 2022, and Gilliam and Perkins were a part of the 2023 field as individual golfers.