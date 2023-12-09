Buffs fall in battle with Jenks at Tahlequah Tourney

Dec. 8—The Buffs never quit.

McAlester battled against Jenks Friday in the consolation semifinal of the Tahlequah Tournament, where the Buffs fought but fell 85-45.

Defensive efforts for both teams kept the game scoreless through the opening minutes, but Jenks soon hit a rhythm from beyond the arc. McAlester got on the board with points from Brandon Smith and Garrett Pickett, leading to a 23-7 Trojan lead after the opening quarter.

In the second period, the Buffs began battling back. DaVantrae McKendrick nailed back-to-back triples, and Pickett and Smith added in another pair of scores. McAlester kept its foot on the accelerator, and used scores from Pickett, Alex Dooney, and a three-point play from Smith to pull back within five points.

The Trojans found their spot from beyond the arc once more, hitting a pair of threes to lead 37-26 at the half.

Smith got the Buffs going to start the second half of play, floating in a pair of scores. Malachi Wrice added in a made bucket, and Smith followed with another triple as McAlester looked to keep pace with the Trojans.

Jenks responded with another scoring run, leading to a 62-37 lead after three quarter.

Both teams battled to the end, but it'd be the Trojans taking the win.

Smith led the Buffs with 17 points, followed by Pickett with 10 points, McKendrick with eight points, Wrice with six points, and a pair of scores from Dooney and Davien Pouncil.

Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will face the loser between Will Rogers and Tulsa CHEF Saturday at 11:30 p.m.