Buffs down Duncan in district showdown

Apr. 2—The Buffs weren't going to be denied.

McAlester hosted Duncan Tuesday at Hook Eales Stadium in district action, where the Buffs blasted out to a 4-1 win.

The Buffalos shot hot out of the gate, getting multiple looks at the net. Duncan looked to score first, but a flying deflection from Brandon McDaniel kept the Demons out of the goal.

It'd be Ronaldo Martinez with the opening score of the game, punching the ball into the net to give McAlester the lead. Duncan responded quickly, earning its own goal to tie up the game.

The Buffaloes stayed unfazed and on the attack. Caleb Judkins saw an opportunity and slipped a pass down the field to Jaime Carranza, who booted the ball into the back of the net to put McAlester out front once more.

Later, Duncan attempted to deflect another McAlester shot attempt — but headed the ball into their own goal to give the Buffs a 3-1 lead at the half.

Martinez got McAlester moving to start the second half, using a free kick curve ball to score another goal and put the Buffs up by three. Duncan attempted to cut into the deficit, but McDaniel easily caught the attempt.

No matter what the Demons threw at them, the Buffs stood strong and kept them off the board — sealing away the district win.

Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will host Noble Friday to continue district play.