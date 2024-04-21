Buffs cruise to win over Magdalena

Apr. 20—ESTANCIA — Ten players combined on a 17-hit Melrose attack and the Buffaloes pounded Magdalena 19-7 on Wednesday in a neutral-field baseball game.

The Steers (3-6) opened a 7-2 lead with a seven-run first, but never scored again as senior Dathan Yeary tossed 3 1/3 hitless innings in relief, with one walk and six strikeouts. The game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Trailing 7-5, the Buffs (7-3) produced back-to-back seven-run frames in the fourth and fifth to take control. Junior Josiah Roybal led the way, going 4-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.

Senior Michael Cardonita finished 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and an RBI while junior Cy Draper went 2-for-3 with a home run, scoring three times. Senior Gray Brandon added 2-for-2 for the Buffs and knocked in a run.