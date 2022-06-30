Buffs continue beefing up offensive line with 2023 commit Tyrone McDuffie

Following a rough 2021 season from Colorado’s O-line, the future is looking better for the Buffs.

New O-line coach Kyle DeVan, who was hired back in December, has already helped acquire two impressive 2023 O-line commits in Naquil Betrand and Drew Perez. And on Monday, he added a third: Tyrone McDuffie out of El Paso, Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound IOL is a three-star prospect (per 247Sports) who took an unofficial visit at CU last fall before coming back last week for an official trip — another official visitor, another almost-instant commitment for Karl Dorrell. The Buffs are impressing this summer.

McDuffie talked with BuffStampede and said he is particularly excited to play Power 5 football, making Colorado, his first and only P5 offer to date, an easy choice.

Plus, at least based on this clip below, he’s going to be an easy player to like.

For @CUBuffsFootball fans excited about the commitment of Parkland OL @TyroneMcDuffie3 tonight, know 1 thing off the rip: his favorite NBA player is 2-time MVP Nikola Jokić, and he’s got the jersey to prove it. The big fella makes great choices in all facets of life. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/D4Rd3ToEpH — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 28, 2022

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List