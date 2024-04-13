Buffs blast past Eufaula in second day of Mike Deak Shootout

Apr. 12—Ethan Watkins left no doubt, sending a ball rocketing endlessly into the night sky and making an emphatic statement for the Buffs.

McAlester faced off against Eufaula Friday in the second day of action at the Mike Deak Shootout Festival, where the Buffs rocketed to a 12-4 run-rule win.

The Ironheads drew first blood in the opening frame, scoring three runs to take the early lead. McAlester answered in the bottom side, with Ganon Mullins putting a ball into play as Ayden Shumway scored to get the Buffs on the board.

Watkins got to the mound, nabbing two strikeouts in the top of the second to keep Eufaula from increasing its lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, McAlester lit up the offensive side. After Jackson Morgan and Jaxon Lauerman reached safely, Shumway used a sacrifice bunt to move them into scoring position. Caden Lesnau followed with a liner to left, trimming the lead down to one. Lauerman then made his way across home plate safely, tying up the game at 3-3.

Later, Spencer Stinchcomb helped add another, with his ground ball into play allowing McAlester to score two and take a 5-3 lead after three innings.

The Buffs weren't done scoring as they returned to the bats in the fourth inning. After walks for Lauerman and Shumway, Lesnau stepped up and drilled a ball to the center field fence and clear the bases.

Mullins added another grounder to short, allowing Lesnau to score. Stinchcomb later followed wiht a hard-hit line drive to center, earning an RBI and extending the McAlester lead.

That's when Watkins took his massive swing, sending a ball sailing forever into the darkness to make it an 11-3 score after four innings.

Eufaula got back on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, using a sacrifice fly to stay alive. But the Buffs didn't sweat it, getting right back to work bottom of the sixth.

Brayden Phillips led off with a hard-hit single to left, representing the winning run. He stole his way to second and then third, putting himself 90 feet from the win.

Watkins was walked, and soon made his break for second base. As he had the attention of the Ironheads, Phillips made his move toward home — beating out the throw and sliding across safely to give the Buffs the walkoff win.

Stinchcomb and Lesnau earned three RBIs each, followed by Watkins and Mullins with tow RBIs each. Watkins got the win on the mound, striking out seven in five innings.

Here are the complete results and schedule for the 2024 McAlester Baseball Mike Deak Shootout Festival:

THURSDAY

Eufaula 22, Broken Bow 6

Sallisaw 10, Hugo 2

McAlester 9, Muskogee 8 (12 innings)

Durant 6, Antlers 4

Rattan 6, Preston 3

FRIDAY

McAlester JV 14, Broken Bow JV 6

Preston 8, Broken Bow 5

Poteau 13, Muskogee 9

Rattan 7, Durant 5

McAlester 12, Eufaula 4

SATURDAY

Eufaula vs. Antlers, 10 a.m.

Muskogee vs. Broken Bow, 12:15 p.m.

Durant vs. Hugo, 2:30 p.m.

McAlester vs. Rattan, 4:45 p.m.

This post will be updated following the conclusion of each game.