Buffs battle Carl Albert in 5A Shootout matchup

Apr. 19—The Buffs fought to the final out.

McAlester baseball battled against Carl Albert Friday in the second day of the 5A Shootout at Mike Deak Field, where the Buffs fell 10-1.

The Titans found momentum early, and opened up with four runs to take the lead. In the bottom of the inning, Caden Lesnau gathered up the first hit for McAlester to put the Buffs on the bags. But Carl Albert held off the effort, taking the 4-0 lead into the second inning.

There, the Buffalo defense stood strong, with Ethan Watkins throwing a pair of strikeouts to strand runners and retire the side, putting McAlester back on offense. This time, Jaxon Lauerman was able to reach base safely, but the Titans returned the favor to complete the scoreless inning.

Carl Albert found its rhythm at the plate in the top of the third, extending its lead out to 10. But the Buffs stayed focused, and went to work in the bottom frame.

Jordan Clark led off with a single, and quickly made his way around to third base. Lesnau then sent a high-flying ball to left field, scoring Clark and putting the Buffs on the board. Brayden Phillips later earned a walk to give McAlester another runner, but the Titans earned the final out to quell the threat.

Defensive efforts soon took hold of the game, with both teams leaving their opponents scoreless in the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth inning, Max Harmon and the McAlester defense sat the Titans down in order, giving themselves an opportunity at the plate.

The Buffs battled to the finish, but it'd be the Titans taking home the win.

Lesnau led the way at the plate, going 2-3 with an RBI. Watkins and Harmon combined their efforts on the mound, striking out a combined six batters.

Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will return to the final district series with a home-and-home against Coweta on Monday and Tuesday.

Here are the results and upcoming schedule for the McAlester 5A Shootout:

THURSDAY

Collinsville 7, Noble 6

Noble 4, Sapulpa 1

Sapulpa 10, Midwest City 0

Coweta 5, Shawnee 1

McAlester 20, Shawnee 6

FRIDAY

Claremore 6, Shawnee 2

Claremore 7, Noble 3

Collinsville 8, Midwest City 1

Carl Albert 6, Sapulpa 5

Carl Albert 10, McAlester 1

SATURDAY

Midwest City vs. Claremore, 10 a.m.

Carl Albert vs. Coweta, 12:15 p.m.