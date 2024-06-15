Buffon: ‘Spalletti sent a signal to Italy’ for Albania opener

Gigi Buffon said Luciano Spalletti wanted to ‘send a signal’ to the Italy squad against Albania, as they must be ‘courageous and determined’ to defend their title at EURO 2024.

It kicks off at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

It is being played in the same Dortmund arena where Italy beat hosts Germany 2-0 in extra time during the 2006 World Cup semi-final.

“I remember the joy we shared and the embrace at the end of that game. When Marcello Lippi threw four strikers on, I thought they’d lock him up!” joked Buffon on Sky Sport Italia.

“There are many similarities with 2006 and I feel some emotions very strongly. The first match is always the most delicate, but at the same time I feel we are not under pressure. There are many young lads in the squad and Spalletti is a guarantee.

“We expect to see positive responses from the lads, also as the coach said we need to rely on our style of playing football.”

Buffon praises Spalletti approach

Riccardo Calafiori plays in defence despite only making his debut a couple of weeks ago at senior Italy level, in a 4-2-3-1 formation that can mutate to three at the back when attacking.

“Spalletti wanted to send a signal to the lads today. We must be courageous and determined if we want to be protagonists.”

Spain won 3-0 against Croatia in the opening game of this EURO 2024 group, so the Azzurri will face them next on June 20 and Croatia on June 24.

Italy are the reigning Champions of Europe and have that patch on their jersey this evening in Dortmund.