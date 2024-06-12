Buffon sees strong spirit in Italy camp hit with fitness worries

Italian former soccer goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures on the pitch during the Italian national soccer team's training session in Iserlohn, in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2024. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Defending champions Italy are being underestimated and their team spirit can help the Azzurri shine at Euro 2024, former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said on Wednesday.

With the likes of defensive lynchpins Giorgio Chiellini and Lorenzo Bonucci gone, Luciano Spalletti's men have lost key experience which helped them take the trophy in 2021.

But record Italy appearance maker Buffon, in his first tournament as delegation head rather than a keeper, thinks the side can pull off a surprise.

"We are certainly underestimated, but very competitive," he told reporters at their base in western Germany.

"What surprised and delighted me the most was the team spirit of the entire squad. We have the individual qualities to play a good tournament."

Italy begin the tournament against Albania in Dortmund on Saturday. Their other opponents in Group B are Spain (June 20) and Croatia (June 24).

Buffon is almost as excited as he was as a player.

"For the last four or five days, the reflexes that my body has long learnt have been there again. The feelings are the same, the level of adrenaline, tension, it's not much different," the 46-year-old said.

Buffon won 176 caps between 1997 and 2008 and lifted the World Cup with the Azzurri in Germany in 2006.

"We'll leave the 2006 memories there, some memories are much nicer than the reality," he grinned, while also comparing the crowds that greeted training on Tuesday and their World Cup-winning year.

"At the 2006 World Cup, we felt like we were playing at home. And I think it will be the same at this European Championship."

Italy, though, have been hit by personnel worries just days before the start of the tournament.

At the team's first training at their Iserlohn base on Tuesday, three midfielders were unable to complete the full session.

Spalletti is still most concerned about regular starter Nicolò Barella, who has had muscle problems for over a week.

Davide Frattesi and Nicolò Fagioli also skipped full training with fitness issues.

