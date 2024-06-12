Buffon on PSG’s Donnarumma and Tottenham’s Vicario ahead of Euro 2024

Gianluigi Buffon weighed in on Italy’s goalkeeping choices ahead of the European Championship, praising Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario.

The Azzurri are gearing up for their Euro 2024 campaign, which kicks off on Saturday evening with a clash against dark horses Albania. Five days later, Luciano Spalletti’s side will face Spain before closing out their group stage against Croatia on June 24th.

Italy enter the European Championship as defending champions but there are concerns surrounding their ability to defend the title, perceivably having less experience than some of the tipped favourites like France and England. Regardless, hopes are still high amongst supporters ahead of their first match in Germany.

Buffon on Italy goalkeepers

Speaking at a press conference via TMW, Buffon was asked to give his opinion of Italy’s goalkeepers heading into the European Championship. Lazio’s Ivan Provedel was on the preliminary squad list but was dropped for the tournament.

“I think Donnarumma is a cornerstone of our national team and a strong point. He put in an exceptional performance against Bosnia, with a fantastic save, very difficult. This gives us even more certainty because we know we can rely on a strong player in difficult moments.

“Vicario is a very reliable coach who is doing well and the Premier League has allowed him to take a further step forward.

“Meret is also experienced. Italy can rely on many talented goalkeepers in the coming years, as far as I am concerned.”