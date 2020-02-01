Buffon to meet with Juventus in March – agent

Gianluigi Buffon will meet with Serie A champions Juventus in March to discuss his future, according to agent Silvano Martina.

Aged 42, Buffon has showed no signs of slowing down after returning to Juve on a one-year deal following a single-season spell with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon, who surpassed Paolo Maldini for most games at club level, has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Maurizio Sarri's Juve this season.

Second choice behind goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Martina was asked about Buffon and he told Tuttosport: "I don't know what he will do. I don't think he knows. We will meet with the club at the end of March and we will see.

"He is happy, he's 42 years old, but seeing him doing so well, fit and healthy means that he's looked after himself.

"He spoke many years ago and said that he would stop at 32, and I told him to wait once he got there.

"He had a beautiful season in Paris, Fabio Paratici often came to see his matches.

"He's had many requests, but when Juve came calling, it was the best option for his family."

Juve – three points clear atop the table – host Fiorentina in Turin on Sunday.