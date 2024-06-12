Buffon: ‘Italy underestimated’ at Euro 2024

Italy’s delegation chief, Gigi Buffon, insists the Azzurri are ‘underestimated’ at Euro 2024 and insists they can rely on at least four top players.

Buffon joined Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo at a press conference from Casa Azzurri on Wednesday.

Italy players arrived in Germany on Monday evening and trained in front of nearly 5,000 yesterday.

This will be Buffon’s first major international tournament as Italy’s delegation chief, so he was asked about his feelings and thoughts ahead of Italy’s debut against Albania on Saturday.

“I was curious about my feelings and how I would prepare in a different role,” he said, as quoted by TMW.

“I can say that what I feel is exactly the same. The levels of adrenaline and attention have increased compared to the first few days. I want to give my little contribution and we all hope to do nice things.

“I think this team is probably underestimated,” continued the ex-goalkeeper.

“It’s very competitive and the human level of these lads is impressive. I like this the most: this sense of belonging and a great attitude. There is humility and hard work. In addition, there are four, five or six top players so we have the right people for a good competition.”

Buffon said he would not return to Duisburg, where Italy had prepared for the 2006 World Cup, which they eventually won with Marcello Lippi in charge.

During the same press conference, Buffon also praised Gigio Donnarumma, Guglielmo Vicario, and Alex Meret, saying that Italy could rely on many talented goalkeepers for years to come.

Italy will make their Euro 2024 on Saturday, June 15, against Albania. The second group stage game is against Spain on June 20, while the final match is against Croatia on Monday, June 24.