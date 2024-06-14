Buffon feels ‘adrenaline’ surging on eve of EURO 2024 Italy debut

Gianluigi Buffon admits his body is generating the kind of adrenaline he used to feel as a player the night before Italy begin a tournament. ‘We can be protagonists’ at EURO 2024.

The Azzurri open their competition in Dortmund on Saturday at 20.00 UK time against Albania, followed by matches with Spain on June 20 and Croatia on June 24.

A member of coach Luciano Spalletti’s staff as team manager, effectively the role that Gianluca Vialli had during EURO 2020, Buffon is going into his first major event where he has to sit on the sidelines.

“I feel unusual, it had been many months since I felt this type of sensation,” Buffon told Vivo Azzurro TV.

“As the event gets closer, the adrenaline gradually increases. I think my body is just giving the natural reaction of 30 years experiencing football at these levels.”

Buffon won 2006 World Cup in Germany

It is that kind of experience, having won the 2006 World Cup in Germany, which allows the retired goalkeeper to pass on his wisdom to the current Nazionale.

“I try to give my contribution. Depending on what I sense a player is experiencing, I can try to give him that something extra to get through a difficult moment or deal with another moment of enthusiasm.”

Italy are the reigning Champions of Europe after winning EURO 2020, but nobody seems to consider them among the contenders for victory this time around.

“I hope the lads can enjoy themselves, because when you get older, you realise how fortunate you were to experience these events. They also need to show what they have done in the last 10 months, they are good lads who care about the Nazionale,” added Buffon.

“If they feel free enough of pressure to express their qualities on the field, we can be protagonists in these Euros.”

Buffon was forced to miss the EURO 2000 tournament when Italy reached the Final, as he was injured.