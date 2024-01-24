Buffaloes earn postseason football awards

Jan. 23—Multiple Buffaloes were honored with postseason awards for their efforts during the 2023 season.

Zac Rogers was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All State East Offense for his work on the offensive line.

Rogers and the McAlester offensive line paved the way for more than 1,700 rushing yards, while holding back defenses to allow the Buffalo offense to throw for more than 1,000 yards in the 2023 season.

In addition to being the senior leadership and anchor on the offensive line, Rogers also played the flip side of the line of scrimmage — earning 25 tackles and three sacks as a defensive player.

A herd of Buffaloes also took home several superlatives and accolades from District 5A-3.

Owen Russell was named the district's Outside Linebacker of the Year. Russell recorded 81 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two caused fumbles, and two pass deflections.

Malachi Wrice was honored as Defensive Lineman of the Year. Wrice totaled up 77 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, four sacks, two caused fumbles, and two pass deflections.

Trenton Greer was named as the district's Kicker of the Year. Greer booted in 49 points for the Buffs this season, including a record 49-yard field goal in front of a throng of roaring McAlester fans.

Eight Buffs were also named as All District First Team members.

Quarterback Caden Lesnau threw for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also rushing for 430 yards and six more scores.

Wide receiver Carter Lance racked up 442 yards and five touchdowns this season, while fellow receiver Jaxon Lauerman earned 225 yards and a score.

Linebacker Will Spears led the Black Death Defense with 121 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and a quarterback sack.

Rogers and Shawn Perkins represented the offensive line, while Jayden Shumway represented the defensive line with 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Ethan Watkins earned a spot on the first team for his efforts all over the field, churning up 939 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, while also earning 262 receiving yards and a score. Defensively, Watkins totaled up 61 tackles, two tackles for loss, five deflected passes, and an interception.

Four Buffaloes were named to the All-District Second Team.

Brayden Bumphus was honored for his efforts in multiple areas on the field. He earned 144 yards on offense and a score, while defensively recorded 17 tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections, and an interception.

Linebackers Fyfer Mitchell and Dustin Jacobsen were a powerful duo on the defensive side of the ball. Jacobsen recorded 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, a pass deflection, and two caused fumbles. Mitchell totaled 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass deflection, and a fumble recovery.

And defensive back Eli Pemberton rounded out the Buffs accolades, recording 22 tackles on the year.