Buffalo at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Buffalo at New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Buffalo (5-3), New York Jets (2-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Buffalo at New York Jets Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

There’s a legitimate school of thought that Buffalo has fattened up on the mediocre and isn’t nearly as good as the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense ranking would suggest.

Kansas City might be among those in the mediocre category, too.

The Jets certainly are.

Whatever. An NFL win is an NFL win, and now Buffalo gets a Jet defense that was ripped to shreds over the last few weeks.

The Patriots threw at will, the Colts did whatever they wanted, and now the Buffalo offense that was held in check by Jacksonville is about to go off.

Buffalo doesn’t turn the ball over – the three giveaways to the Jaguars won’t happen this week. Josh Allen will make up for last week’s awful performance with a 300-yard passing game, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why New York Jets Will Win

There’s no Buffalo running game over the last few weeks.

The offense that spread the wealth around with a balanced attack for the first five games couldn’t run all that well against Tennessee and got stuffed by Jacksonville.

Buffalo is 5-0 when running for 120 yards or more and 0-3 when it doesn’t.

New York is still seeing taillights on Jonathan Taylor, but it allowed 120 rushing yards or fewer against everyone but New England – who’s running on everyone lately – and Derrick Henry.

That, and …

– NFL Schedule, Game Previews Week 10,

What’s Going To Happen

Mike White is getting the start for the Jets.

Story continues

Yeah, ha ha ha – like he’s the new Kurt Warner or something. No, but he lit up Cincinnati and took the Jets on a perfectly easy scoring drive against the Colts before leaving the game with an arm injury.

The Jet offense has shown a spark over the last few weeks – even if it was late against Indianapolis – and it’ll give the great Buffalo defense a wee bit of a push. However, the big yards won’t translate into points, and Allen is about to go ballistic.

Buffalo at New York Jets Prediction, Line

Buffalo 38, New York Jets 20

Line: Buffalo -12.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: “Buzz, your girlfriend … WOOF.”

1: Home Sweet Home Alone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings