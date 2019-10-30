Buffalo-Washington has this season’s lowest over-under at 36.5

A quarterback matchup of Josh Allen and Case Keenum isn’t likely to put many points on the board.

That’s why the over-under has been set at 36.5, which is the lowest in the NFL this season, according to the Buffalo News.

The last time an over-under was that low came last season, also with the Bills, when they faced the Jaguars.

Buffalo ranks 25th in the NFL with 134 points scored and Washington ranks 30th with 99. Buffalo’s defense is tied for third in the NFL with 122 points allowed, while Washington’s is 24th with 195.

Buffalo is a 10-point favorite, so the odds would suggest we should expect a final score of around 23-13, Bills.