Buffalo vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

Buffalo vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: FOX

Buffalo (0-1) vs Miami (1-0) Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bills did everything right but win the game.

They outgained Pittsburgh by 121 yards in the 23-16 home loss, they ran well enough, and they did a great job moving the chains. There were too many penalties, the D didn’t come up with any takeaways, and the O had a rough time putting the biscuit in the basket when it got in scoring range, but they were hardly bad.

On the flip side of that was Miami. It couldn’t run against New England, it had a hard time putting the game away, and Tua Tagovailoa was outplayed by Mac Jones, and then … it won.

The Buffalo defensive front should keep the Dolphins from doing anything on the ground, and while Tagovailoa pulled off the victory, he’s going to have to prove he can handle the pressure that’s coming.

Why Miami Will Win

The pressure is all on the Buffalo side of the field.

It’s not like the Dolphins don’t have to take care of home, and of course pulling off the win would be massive early on in the division race, but after last week’s loss the Bills might try to press right away to make up for all of the missed opportunities against the Steelers.

Tagovailoa won’t have Will Fuller to throw to – he’s out with a personal issue after being suspended for the first game – but Jaylen Waddle quickly looked like a keeper, the backs turned into nice safety valves, and there’s going to be a nice blend of safe and short with deep and dangerous.

Miami has the weapons to mix it up.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo will win, but it won’t be emphatic thumping it might be looking for.

If the Miami offensive line can hold serve and the running game can be just okay, Tagovailoa will get hot for stretches and keep pressing. But the Dolphin secondary that got hit for too many midrange plays against the Patriots will be in for a monster day from Josh Allen. He won’t throw 51 times again, but he’ll be more effective in the red zone.

Buffalo vs Miami Prediction, Line

Buffalo 26, Miami 17

Line: Buffalo -3.5 o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

