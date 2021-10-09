Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/09/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/09/2021
The Briton could not live up to her billing as the super attacking style that served her so well at the US Open proved her downfall.
Vinnie Hinostroza (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/09/2021
Max Fried leads Braves to 3-0 NLDS Game 2 win
‘It’s ruining her life is what it’s doing. I’m worried for her emotional status right now,’ says mother of woman in viral clip
Zack Kassian was involved in a disturbing fight with Zack MacEwen in preseason action.
Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder with an 11th-round TKO in a classic fight that included five knockdown third fight between the heavyweight boxers.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our prediction on the college football rankings after Week 6.
Get a listen to a Mike Locksley quote that's going viral after his team got embarrassed by Ohio State Saturday. #GoBucks
The Giants were on the receiving end of some questionable calls from home plate umpire Angel Hernandez.
After three fights featuring nine combined knockdowns and a wealth of unforgettable moments, Tyson Fury finally ended his epic heavyweight rivalry with Deontay Wilder with one last valedictory punch. Fury got up from the canvas twice in the fourth round and eventually stopped Wilder with a devastating right hand in the 11th round, retaining his WBC title Saturday night in the thrilling conclusion to a superlative boxing trilogy. Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) finished Wilder for the second straight time in their three bouts, but only after a back-and-forth event featuring five combined knockdowns and several apparent moments of imminent defeat for both men.
Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the butts of every joke in the NFL. If Meyer’s winless team gets embarrassed at home by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it is easy to envision him being fired Monday morning. He is hanging by a thread in Jacksonville after owner Shad Khan’s statement that Meyer “must regain our trust and respect.” Khan will act once he recognizes the contradiction ...
When you apologize, you don't equivocate, or spin, or gaslight. And yet that's exactly what Gruden did when the email came to light.
BYU drops its first game to fall out of College Football Playoff contention. North Carolina and Louisville continue to struggle.
Emma Raducanu’s straight-sets defeat on Friday night will have come as no surprise to anyone who studies tennis history. There are isolated examples of players winning their next tournament after a maiden grand-slam title – Victoria Azarenka and Ashleigh Barty included – but most newly minted champions take longer to adjust.
Jimbo Fisher became the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat the Alabama coach as the Aggies shocked the top-ranked Crimson Tide, 41-38.
The Rangers defeated the Islanders 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night in Bridgeport, Conn.
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on a heavyweight battle for the ages on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Who will win Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder III? Boxing experts share their projections ahead of the heavyweight showdown Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The Seahawks pulled off a bizarre double punt against the Rams, which somehow stood. Here's what the officials told Sean McVay.
As one might expect, Wilson got to work on his recovery right away, undergoing surgery on Friday.