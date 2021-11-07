Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2021
(Buffalo Sabres) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2021
The Oregon Ducks were carried by a career-best performance from Travis Dye, who had 211 yards on the ground.
Aaron Rodgers will likely avoid suspension, return to play Seahawks.
Mikhail Sergachev was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head he delivered to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner during Thursday night's game.
Despite a 33-point win, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines see room to improve after Friday's exhibition blowout.
CFL Hall of Famer Angelo Mosca has died at the age of 84
Ben Rhodes opened the NASCAR season with back-to-back wins and closed it Friday night by winning the Truck Series championship. Rhodes finished third at Phoenix Raceway behind race winner Chandler Smith and Stuart Friesen. Rhodes won for ThorSport Racing, a Truck Series team since 1996 based in Ohio.
The reeling Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season. Colliton, who turns 37 in January, was in the first year of a two-year contract extension. Derek King was promoted from Rockford of the American Hockey League, replacing Colliton on an interim basis.
Daniel Hemric capped his lone season at Joe Gibbs Racing in style by winning the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. But like many instances in his career, it didn‘t come easy for the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver. Hemric started on the inside lane alongside Championship 4 competitor […]
Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2021
The Caps are down three of their top-six forwards after Anthony Mantha underwent shoulder surgery Friday.
Jake Peavy opens up about Buster Posey's amazing accuracy on this throw back to the mound as the pitcher was arguing with an umpire.
Right-hander Trevor Bauer, third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Charlie Blackmon and infielder-outfielder Jurickson Profar declined to opt out of their contracts to become free agents. Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in February and began 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts. Elsewhere, the New York Mets announced Saturday they have extended $18.4 million qualifying offers to outfielder Michael Conforto and pitcher Noah Syndergaard — a day ahead of Sunday's deadline.
A round-by-round breakdown of the super middleweight unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, which Alvarez won by TKO.
Florida is a program that expects to compete for national championships. In 2021, it's a program competing to simply reach bowl eligibility.
Outfielders Joc Pederson and Kyle Schwarber both declined their 2022 options, making them free agents going into the 2021 off-season.
Duane Kuiper believes Buster Posey's retirement could hurt the Giants' chances of signing free agent pitchers.
Marlon Vera picked up an insane highlight reel knockout of Frankie Edgar in their UFC 268 matchup.
The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate [more]
The Phillies continued trimming players from their 40-man roster, outrighting six players, who all elected free agency. By Corey Seidman