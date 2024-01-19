Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks - GAME Highlights
Watch the GAME Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 01/18/2024
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
Snow has once again piled up in western New York ahead of a playoff game.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tomlin confirmed his intent to remain with the Steelers and welcomed a quarterback competition ahead of next season.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
The Warriors' Wednesday matchup with the Jazz was the first game postponed in light of the tragedy.
When I watch this Eagles offense, the lack of answers against the blitz is what I think has to be sorted out this offseason. By both the play designers and the quarterback.
Cook spent two weeks on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the active roster.
There are eight quality teams left for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
There was an outpouring of support from NBA players and coaches after Dejan Milojević's sudden death.
There are four intriguing matchups for the divisional round.
Joseph's hit left Rams TE Tyler Higbee with a torn ACL and MCL.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
The Cowboys' season ended with a 48-32 blowout against the Packers.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a fun night of NBA basketball, discusses rumors about a big trade brewing and tells fans which games to watch this week.
With the second half of the NHL season here, it's time to take a hard look at players to acquire and deal away.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
With rosters seeing upheaval after some significant injuries to NBA stars, these five players could be cut to make room for a pickup.