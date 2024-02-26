Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 02/25/2024
Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 02/25/2024
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The Detroit defense and official scorer were in spring training form Sunday.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
No woman has ever umped an MLB regular-season game.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds in 2024.
Viktor Arvidsson made his season debut on Feb. 15.
Draymond Green knows all about tough guy stuff.
The Arkansas ace was untouchable against Oregon State.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
The 20-year-old guard is showing he has a bright future in Utah and in the NBA.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
The Saints need to free up approximately $80 million in salary cap.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Iowa poured in points up and down the roster against Illinois, leaving Clark 51 points away from topping Maravich with just a few games left on the schedule.
Williams' ability to make plays in a flawed USC offense this past season showed off his array of tools, even if it did create a few bad habits along the way. Overall, there's a lot more to like about him as an NFL prospect.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old.
While the Steelers snuck into the playoffs last season, this is a team that needs a lot of work to become a true contender. Can they get it done in an offseason with limited cap space?
The Falcons have plenty of offensive talent, but it might not matter if they don't find a quarterback.