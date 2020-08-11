Buffalo Sabres switch back to the old royal blue jerseys

With their 50th anniversary season behind them, the Buffalo Sabres are unveiling a new jersey.

But it's also an old one.

The Sabres on Tuesday announced that they are bringing back the original royal blue jerseys that the team wore from the expansion 1970 season until 1996, when the team went through a series of sometimes questionable changes.

But there also are subtle changes in the striping and the logo in the new jerseys to give it a sleeker, more modern look.

A USA TODAY story in May ranked the 2019-20 version of the Sabres jersey, which featured a darker blue, at 23rd in the league.

Here's the new version:

After 25 years of no jersey changes, the Sabres unveiled a red, white and black version that featured a mean-looking buffalo head. That lasted from 1996-2006.

The version from 2006-2010 was derisively called the Buffaslug logo. After that, the team shifted back to the original crossed swords and buffalo logo.

We're back to our roots in royal. 💙



Read about our jerseys through the years: https://t.co/8NSC5AfGRe pic.twitter.com/Vf5Koyt4YD



— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 11, 2020

