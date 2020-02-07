Sabres' Sam Reinhart laughs when asked about defensive effort in loss to Red Wings

The Sabres being in shambles is no reason for Sam Reinhart to begin answering silly questions from the Buffalo media. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres are starting to become the laughing stock of the NHL with their play as of late. Just ask diehard fan Duane about it. That, however, does mean the team’s players are willing to answer the local media’s brainless questions.

On Thursday night, Buffalo was handed a 4-3 defeat in a shootout to the lowly Detroit Red Wings — debatably the worse team the NHL has seen this millennium. On top of the jeering the Sabres received from their own fans at home, a certain play did not sit well with one member of the media.

When asked about his defensive effort on Detroit’s goal that put Buffalo down 2-0 in the dying moments of the first period, Sabres forward Sam Reinhart scoffed at the question from Mike Harrington of Buffalo News Sports.

Sam Reinhart's response (or lack of) when @ByMHarrington asked if he gave up on the play where the Red Wings scored their second goal. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ZbFSOTDIW1 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) February 7, 2020

Despite the tireless efforts of Harrington to get some sort of emotional quote from Reinhart, the 24-year-old forward stayed strong.

“I don’t think I’m going to value that question right now,” Reinhart said after laughing at Harrington’s initial query.

When asked if he thought he back-checked on the play about two more times by Harrington, Reinhart brushed it off once again.

“I’m not going to get into it with you right now,” Reinhart said.

On the play in question late in the opening frame, it can definitely be debated whether or not Reinhart truly gave a full effort in his attempt to stop Dylan Larkin. However, he definitely wasn’t the sole reason the Sabres found themselves down two goals to the worst team in the league at the time.

Trailing behind Larkin as the clocked neared zero, Reinhart did indeed come off looking a little careless. But to pester him with multiple questions regarding this certain play is a little ridiculous. There are bigger problems at hand when it comes to Buffalo.

The Sabres have now lost five of their last six contests — the only win coming against the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime at the beginning of the month. This poor streak has dropped their record to 23-23-8. They currently sit 11 points out of the playoff picture in the East.

At this point, it’s safe to say that the postseason is basically irrelevant for them.

Reinhart’s 19 goals and 44 points both place him second on the team in those categories through 54 games. So, at least someone is doing something besides Jack Eichel.

