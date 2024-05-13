Buffalo Sabres promote minor-league coach Seth Appert as assistant under Lindy Ruff

FILE - Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Seth Appert, top center, reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Buffalo Sabres promoted minor league coach Seth Appert to serve as an assistant on newly hired Lindy Ruff's staff. The move was announced Monday, May 13, 2024, three days after the Appert-coached Rochester Americans were eliminated from the second round of the American Hockey League playoffs.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres promoted minor league head coach Seth Appert to serve as an assistant on newly hired Lindy Ruff's staff.

The move was announced Monday, three days after the Rochester Americans were eliminated from the second round of the American Hockey League playoffs. Appert went 123-94-22-10 in four seasons with the Amerks, where his experience in developing the team’s young core of players will help familiarize the incoming Ruff to Buffalo's roster.

The Sabres, in the midst of an NHL-record 13-season playoff drought, are in transition with Ruff returning to Buffalo for a second coaching stint after Don Granato was fired last month. Appert previously spent 11 seasons coaching Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s men’s team and three years with USA Hockey’s developmental program.

The Sabres also promoted Americans video coordinator Amir Gulati to the same role with the NHL team.

