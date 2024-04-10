Buffalo Sabres playoff drought tied for longest in pro sports, again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres’ playoff drought became a teenager Tuesday night as the club extended its NHL-record streak to 13 seasons without making the playoffs.

No team in major American professional sports has a longer active playoff drought. But at least the Sabres have company at the top, thanks to the New York Jets.

Sabres getting new videoboard for 2024-25, will be roughly twice as big

Here’s the list of longest active playoff droughts in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.

13 seasons: New York Jets, Buffalo Sabres

9 seasons: Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers

8 seasons: Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Charlotte Hornets (including this season)

7 seasons: Detroit Red Wings (this season would be 8), Ottawa Senators (including this season)

The Sabres’ last playoff game was on April 26, 2011, coming just months after Terry Pegula bought the team. The only member of the 2011 Sabres still playing in the NHL is defenseman Tyler Myers.

News 4’s coverage from the Sabres’ 2011 playoff loss can be seen on this page.

Watch News 4’s coverage of Terry Pegula’s introductory press conference from Feb. 22, 2011

* * *

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as the Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook, Twitter and Threads. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.