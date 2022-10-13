Buffalo Sabres players attended Bills’ win over Steelers

Did you enjoy the Bills’ rout of the Steelers?

So did the Sabres.

Buffalo’s professional hockey team had some members of the team in attendance at the football club’s 38-3 win on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. They rooted hard for the home team, none more than Alex Tuch.

The Sabres shared photos of the hockey guys on social media and added a video of Tuch doing the “shout song” with Bills Mafia.

Check out the images below:

